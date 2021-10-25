Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Commentary: Global Minimum Tax Proposal Could Create Tax Headaches for Certain Insurers

10/25/2021 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Given the accounting differences for global insurance companies in different jurisdictions and compared with other industries, a new global minimum tax on certain multinational companies creates the potential for double taxation on such insurance companies, according to a new AM Best commentary.

An Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) proposal includes a new minimum tax rate of 15% that would apply to companies, including insurers, with revenue above 750 million euros. In its Best’s Commentary, “OECD Announces Agreement Toward Global Minimum Tax,” AM Best states that the application of this new stipulation could be challenging for insurers with longer-duration coverages, as profits may not be realized at the point of sale, unlike other industries. The use of deferred tax balances by insurers allows for timing differences between accounting regimes. The insurance industry has sent comments to the OECD recommending that such deferred taxes be taken into account when determining the effective tax rate. Without such consideration, insurers could see double taxation and would not be treated on par with other industries.

The impact will depend on the final nature of the laws passed by respective governments, exemptions that some protective governments may seek to sustain their competitive advantage and accounting interpretations.

To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=313975.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by AM Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51aPAYONEER GLOBAL : Coupang and Payoneer Partner to Empower Millions of Sellers to Tap into One of the World's Largest eCommerce Markets
BU
09:49aFIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:49aDr. Maureen Dunne Elected to ACCT Board of Directors at Annual Leadership Congress
GL
09:49aDr. Maureen Dunne Elected to ACCT Board of Directors at Annual Leadership Congress
GL
09:48aGOLD79 MINES : IIROC Trading Resumption - AUU
AQ
09:48aAYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP : . Continues its Medical Cannabis Strategy With The Herb Clinic
AQ
09:48aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P : Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, Announces Sponsorship Extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins
PR
09:48aFORWARD AIR : Named A Top Company for Women in Trucking
BU
09:48aBEST'S COMMENTARY : Global Minimum Tax Proposal Could Create Tax Headaches for Certain Insurers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
2Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
3ERYTECH Pharma S A : Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of ..
4PayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
5Turkish lira dives deeper after Erdogan seeks expulsions

HOT NEWS