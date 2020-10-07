Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Commentary: Hurricane Delta Likely to Exacerbate Mexico Insurers' COVID-19-Disrupted Claims Handling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

AM Best expects insurance companies operating in Mexico to withstand the impact of Hurricane Delta because of their strong reinsurance programs, although claims management could be a challenge given restrictions on mobility already hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new Best’s Commentary, “Hurricane Delta Makes First Landfall in Yucatan Peninsula,” notes that Hurricane Delta passed by or over important Mexican tourist sites on the Yucatan Peninsula such as Cancun, Cozumel and Progreso. Mexico’s insurance industry retains approximately 15% of insured catastrophe exposure, with insurers tied to large financial institutions in the country holding around 30% of that net premium. Companies with this risk profile generally have strong reinsurance programs to face the effects catastrophes may have on their balance sheets. Insurers in Mexico partially have mitigated the drop in revenue this year because of the pandemic with lower claims frequency, but if retentions affect underwriting, the bottom-line results of some companies could be pressured. Hurricane Delta also has the potential to activate the Mexican Government IBRD/FONDEN catastrophe bond that was issued in March 2020; in particular, the USD125 million tranche of Class C notes.

AM Best will provide an update related to potential impact on the U.S. insurance industry as Hurricane Delta approaches the United States. To access the full copy of this commentary, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=301855.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:05pMAKING A STATEMENT OF WORK : Why SOW Management Isn't Working
PU
03:05pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. Presentation
PU
03:02pDR REDDY LABORATORIES : India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in large study
RE
03:02pUNEEQ : 's Digital Humans Bring 5G to Life with Singtel's UNBOXED Pop-Up Stores
BU
03:02pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:02pVEEVA : New Veeva Clinical Network Applications Connect Sponsors, Sites, and Patients to Accelerate Clinical Trials
BU
03:02pUCSF, Fortanix, Intel, and Microsoft Azure Utilize Privacy-Preserving Analytics to Accelerate AI in Healthcare
BU
03:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Seabourn Announces Voyage Cancellations For Three Ships

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group