Best's Insurance Law Podcast Analyzes Low-Impact Auto Accidents and their Impact on Claims

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode discusses how attorneys can prepare for litigation involving alleged injuries from low-impact automobile accidents, such as spinal disc herniation, and how these cases impact insurance claims.

The podcast features Expert Service Provider Dr. Ernest Chiodo, president of Ernest Chiodo P.C. Dr. Chiodo’s areas of expertise include: internal medicine, occupational and environmental medicine, and general preventive medicine. Recently, he provided expert testimony in cases involving mold, asbestos, falls and automobile injuries.

