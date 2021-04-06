Log in
Best's Insurance Law Podcast Analyzes Low-Impact Auto Accidents and their Impact on Claims

04/06/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode discusses how attorneys can prepare for litigation involving alleged injuries from low-impact automobile accidents, such as spinal disc herniation, and how these cases impact insurance claims.

The podcast features Expert Service Provider Dr. Ernest Chiodo, president of Ernest Chiodo P.C. Dr. Chiodo’s areas of expertise include: internal medicine, occupational and environmental medicine, and general preventive medicine. Recently, he provided expert testimony in cases involving mold, asbestos, falls and automobile injuries.

Ernest Chiodo P.C. is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
