Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses How the 5G Rollout Could Affect Insurance Claims

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode looks at potential claims related to radio frequency radiation from cell phones and towers as 5G is rolled out, including preventative steps being taken and issues that may concern claims and risk managers.

The podcast features Attorney Michael Watza of the law firm Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook. Mr. Watza heads the governmental litigation and affairs department of the firm. His areas of expertise include litigated, legislative and administrative solutions on behalf of municipal, non-profit and private sector clients in the fields of telecommunications, energy, complex litigation and legislative consulting.

