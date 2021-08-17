Log in
Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses How the 5G Rollout Could Affect Insurance Claims

08/17/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode looks at potential claims related to radio frequency radiation from cell phones and towers as 5G is rolled out, including preventative steps being taken and issues that may concern claims and risk managers.

The podcast features Attorney Michael Watza of the law firm Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook. Mr. Watza heads the governmental litigation and affairs department of the firm. His areas of expertise include litigated, legislative and administrative solutions on behalf of municipal, non-profit and private sector clients in the fields of telecommunications, energy, complex litigation and legislative consulting.

Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS