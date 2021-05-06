Log in
Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Importance of Effective Visualizations in Claims Investigations

05/06/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode examines the important role visualizations, specifically 3D visualizations and simulations, play in claims investigations and how the tools assist a jury in depicting the theory of the case.

The podcast features expert service provider Steve Rundell, PHD & PE, of Explico Engineering Company. Mr. Rundell is a biomechanical engineer and forensic visualization specialist experienced in using injuries, mechanical failure and other physical evidence to elaborate on large-scale accidents.

Explico Engineering Company is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS