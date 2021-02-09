Log in
Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Litigation Trends in Trucking and Transportation

02/09/2021 | 03:46pm EST
AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode analyzes emerging trends in trucking and transportation cases and how counsel is responding to plaintiffs that employ Reptile Theory strategy.

The podcast features Attorneys Leonard Leicht and Harold Moroknek, both of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin. Mr. Leicht and Mr. Moroknek are co-chairs of the firm’s Trucking & Transportation Practice Group.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
