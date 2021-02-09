Best's Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Litigation Trends in Trucking and Transportation

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode analyzes emerging trends in trucking and transportation cases and how counsel is responding to plaintiffs that employ Reptile Theory strategy.

The podcast features Attorneys Leonard Leicht and Harold Moroknek, both of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin. Mr. Leicht and Mr. Moroknek are co-chairs of the firm’s Trucking & Transportation Practice Group.

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

