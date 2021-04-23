Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment

04/23/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has maintained its negative market segment outlook on the German life insurance segment.

AM Best expects that economic headwinds will continue to challenge German life insurers in 2021. The segment remains exposed to low interest rates, which are reducing (re)investment yields and putting pressure on investment margins. This makes it increasingly difficult to cover existing policyholders’ guarantees solely from investment income, given the high average guarantees on in-force business.

A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance,” notes that the low interest rate environment is expected to continue to place downward pressure on the segment’s profitability and solvency levels over the next 12 months. German life insurers continue to adapt their business mix by moving toward hybrid products with modified guarantee features, as well as other capital-light products. However, these efforts are only expected to change the overall composition of the market very gradually, as just a small proportion of the back book matures each year due to the long duration of policies.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=308000.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aTERNA ENERGY S A  : Announcement of regulated information of l. 3556/2007
PU
11:28aGreene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 and Assets Cross the $2 Billion Threshold
GL
11:27aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
11:26aARRICANO REAL ESTATE  : About Arricano's consolidated financial results for 2020
PU
11:26aAverage Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — March 2021
PU
11:26aKRONES AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:26aAverage Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — March 2021
PU
11:26aBOXLIGHT  : installs interactive flat panel at school for special needs
AQ
11:26aOCTOPUS TITAN VCT  : Net Asset Value
AQ
11:25aSALZGITTER AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
2EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks eye weekly drop, Bitcoin slides on U.S. tax hike plan
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest
5Bitcoin falls 7% as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ