Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: MENA Reinsurers Strive to Adapt to Testing Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Regional reinsurers operating in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are no strangers to challenging operating conditions. In recent years, the region’s reinsurance market has been characterised by competitive pricing pressures, overcapacity and increased incidence of large losses. The fallout from COVID-19 and a volatile oil price environment, as well as the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, according to a new AM Best report, have added to the challenges faced by local reinsurers in 2020.

In its Best's Market Segment Report, “MENA Reinsurers Strive to Adapt to Testing Conditions,” AM Best notes that in general, the region's reinsurers have demonstrated resilience in a difficult operating environment. The strategies adopted by MENA reinsurers vary considerably. Certain reinsurers benefit from long-standing legal cessions in their domestic markets, while others focus on providing proportional capacity. Strategic shifts are ongoing, with some looking to increase nonproportional and facultative business, as well as improve regional and international diversification.

For reinsurers in the region, the economic fallout of COVID-19 and the challenging oil price environment is expected to lead to reduced premium volumes. AM Best expects a regional contraction of premium in the near-term in the primary market, partly reflecting delays in implementation of mandatory product coverages, as well as reduced demand for noncompulsory insurance products. This primary market premium reduction will have a knock-on effect in the reinsurance segment.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=301351.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aVRX SILICA : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
12:16aANDRITZ : EANS-DD Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
PU
12:16aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Employee-developed "Know & Go" Mobile App Debuts on 2021 Ram 1500 TRX
PR
12:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES
PU
12:16aWESFARMERS : Dividend Investment Plan Allocation Price
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWESFARMERS : 2020 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
12:16aWESFARMERS : 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
12:16aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Automated Security E-gate Market | The Developments In Biometric Technology to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16aLeddarTech's 180-Degree Solid-State LiDAR Sensor, the Leddar Pixell, Receives the Outstanding & Innovative Product Award by the Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo CEO ruffles feathers with comments about diverse talent
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB) CEO, CHAIRMAN REPORTEDLY KNEW OF VULNERABILITY TO MONEY LAUNDERING, HAG..
3TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Russia's Yandex in talks to buy online bank Tinkoff for $5.5 billion
4ALPHABET INC. : Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday
5Surge in U.S. pork exports to China led by Brazil's JBS, China's WH Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group