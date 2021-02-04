Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Market Segment Report: Regulatory, Economic Upheaval in New Zealand Testing Life Insurers

02/04/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Zealand’s life insurance market is being tested by regulatory developments and a pandemic fuelled economic downturn, with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 fallout potentially challenging premium growth opportunities in the near term, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, “New Zealand Life Insurers Resilient Despite Regulatory Changes and Economic Headwinds,” states that the life insurance industry in New Zealand has a track record of robust operating performance, driven by generally favourable underwriting results. The report also notes that while the industry is capitalised sufficiently, solvency levels vary widely among insurance companies and that some life insurers have experienced a high degree of volatility in their solvency positions in recent years, largely driven by new business strain.

Recently, the regulatory spotlight has fallen on the life insurance market in New Zealand, and in-depth conduct and culture reviews of the banking and insurance sectors have resulted in a rise in life insurers’ costs due to the increased focus and resources needed to respond to and comply with the additional regulatory burden. AM Best expects continued regulatory focus in this area, with insurers continuing to devote time and resources to deliver consistently good outcomes and product value for customers, while the risk presented by conduct failings has increased significantly.

The economic outlook for New Zealand remains uncertain despite a as of yet successful response to the pandemic. The country saw economic growth of 14% in the quarter to September 2020 with the lifting of pandemic containment restrictions, and new life insurance sales for the September 2020 quarter showed signs of recovery. However, in AM Best’s view, the economic fallout from the pandemic and the uncertainty associated with it has the potential to affect life insurance sales and customer retention adversely over the near term.

The report also notes the direct mortality impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on life insurers’ underwriting performance in New Zealand is unlikely to be material. This is largely due to the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country to date, and as a result, the likelihood of significantly increased mortality and other claim exposures is considered to be low.

Notwithstanding expected reductions in investment returns over the near term, and the potential for a slowdown in sales due to the pandemic, AM Best expects life insurers in New Zealand to continue to generate robust underwriting returns, ultimately supporting operating earnings for the segment over the coming years. AM Best will continue to monitor the impact of current market dynamics on the creditworthiness of rated life insurers in New Zealand.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=305731.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aEGAIN : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:13aNETFLIX : Summons 'Daniel Spellbound' to Netflix in an All-New Animated Series
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the claim for the compensation of damage caused to the environment received by AB Grigeo Klaipėda from the Environmental Protection Department
PU
06:13aGRIGEO : Regarding the trading suspension of Grigeo AB securities
PU
06:13aVICAT : 2020 full year results invitation
PU
06:13aMASSROOTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aTHERAPEUTIC SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aPG&E Fire Victim Trust Will Begin Telling Wildfire Victims What Their Claims Are Worth on February 15
BU
06:12aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:12aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4KOSS CORPORATION : Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Clover Health as Reddit rally fades
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ