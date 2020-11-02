Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Review Examines Developments in the Commercial Property Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 10:47am EST

The November issue examines new questions and concerns raised by underwriters after uprisings erupted across the country. Best’s Review also looks at workers’ comp presumption rules and coverage for COVID-19 claims.

  • Who Was Prepared for This? examines how the civil unrest in the United States over the past several months is making insurers rethink how they underwrite the risk of protests.
  • On the Front Lines looks at the new rules for essential workers that have been going into effect in some states and what it means for insurers.

Also in November’s Best’s Review:

In December, Best’s Review and AMBestTV will present a four-part series, “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker,” examining how innovative agents and brokers are reinventing insurance commerce, product development and specialized distribution.

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at http://www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aATEA : Share buyback
AQ
10:58aFIBERON : and Wolf Home Products Expand Partnership
BU
10:57aNURAMI MEDICAL : Raises up to $6 Million Round in Series B Funding Led by Almeda Ventures
PR
10:55aITRON : Q3 2020 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
10:55aNBS RTGS and clearing system turnover and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in October
PU
10:55aNBS IPS system in October 2020
PU
10:55aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft has patented its own proprietary engineering data management system
PU
10:55aSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS : Qualified Holdings
PU
10:55aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Biological “Biosphere” water treatment facilities are boosting energy efficiency at Gazprom Neft's Moscow Refinery
PU
10:55aINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"