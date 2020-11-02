Best's Review Examines Developments in the Commercial Property Market

The November issue examines new questions and concerns raised by underwriters after uprisings erupted across the country. Best’s Review also looks at workers’ comp presumption rules and coverage for COVID-19 claims.

“Who Was Prepared for This?” examines how the civil unrest in the United States over the past several months is making insurers rethink how they underwrite the risk of protests.

examines how the civil unrest in the United States over the past several months is making insurers rethink how they underwrite the risk of protests. “On the Front Lines” looks at the new rules for essential workers that have been going into effect in some states and what it means for insurers.

Also in November’s Best’s Review:

In December, Best’s Review and AMBestTV will present a four-part series, “The Entrepreneurial Agent/Broker,” examining how innovative agents and brokers are reinventing insurance commerce, product development and specialized distribution.

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at http://www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005659/en/