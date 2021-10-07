Best's Review Examines the Latest Auto Insurtech Developments in October

Best’s Review reports on which companies are moving forward in the auto insurtech space in “Maturing Auto Insurtech Segment Looks to Highlight Shopping Options, Education to Grow.” In addition to an overview of who's who in this sector, the article discusses two important emerging opportunities for players in this market: awareness shopping options and consumer education.

