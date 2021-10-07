Log in
Best's Review Examines the Latest Auto Insurtech Developments in October

10/07/2021 | 10:51am EDT
Best’s Review reports on which companies are moving forward in the auto insurtech space in “Maturing Auto Insurtech Segment Looks to Highlight Shopping Options, Education to Grow.” In addition to an overview of who's who in this sector, the article discusses two important emerging opportunities for players in this market: awareness shopping options and consumer education.

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
10:53aSARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:52aPFIZER : asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11
AQ
10:52aBLACKHAWK NETWORK : and Magstar Bring Expanded Digital Payment Acceptance to Retailers
BU
10:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Adds New Square D Connected Wiring Device Lines
AQ
10:51aCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Declares Interim Common Dividend of $0.014 Per Share
BU
10:50aOnly Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round
RE
10:50aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Restricted Senior Preferred Notes of Šiaulių Bankas shall be admitted to the Baltic Bond List
AQ
1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
3Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
4Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..
5'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..

