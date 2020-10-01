Best's Review Examines the State of the Automobile Market

Best’s Review explores how auto insurance distribution strategies are shifting.

looks at auto insurance distribution and the renewed focus on independent agents; and “Best’s Rankings: Top Auto Writers” covers AM Best Rankings of the top 25 private passenger auto, commercial, auto liability, auto physical damage and total auto writers.

Best’s Review also examines the latest developments in the global insurance market. Although the global reinsurance industry has been influenced by both negative and positive factors, AM Best continues to maintain a stable outlook.

looks at recent moves by some multinationals to expand life insurance and other operations in the Asia-Pacific region; Best’s Review interviews AM Best rating analysts about the global reinsurance industry. Learn more in “A Complex Situation” ; and

interviews AM Best rating analysts about the global reinsurance industry. Learn more in ; and In “Insurance Exec Memoir,” Brian O'Hara, founding president and former chief executive officer and chairman of XL Capital, now AXA XL, shares stories about his career in his new book: It's Not the Score, It's the Trip: One Man's Journey to Building a Global Franchise.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

