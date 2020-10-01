Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Review Examines the State of the Automobile Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

Best’s Review explores how auto insurance distribution strategies are shifting.

  • Independent Streak looks at auto insurance distribution and the renewed focus on independent agents; and
  • Best’s Rankings: Top Auto Writers covers AM Best Rankings of the top 25 private passenger auto, commercial, auto liability, auto physical damage and total auto writers.

Best’s Review also examines the latest developments in the global insurance market. Although the global reinsurance industry has been influenced by both negative and positive factors, AM Best continues to maintain a stable outlook.

  • Lands of Opportunity looks at recent moves by some multinationals to expand life insurance and other operations in the Asia-Pacific region;
  • Best’s Review interviews AM Best rating analysts about the global reinsurance industry. Learn more in A Complex Situation; and
  • In Insurance Exec Memoir,” Brian O'Hara, founding president and former chief executive officer and chairman of XL Capital, now AXA XL, shares stories about his career in his new book: It's Not the Score, It's the Trip: One Man's Journey to Building a Global Franchise.

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at http://www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pLPL FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
AQ
04:06pHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : to Release 2020 Third Quarter Results Tuesday, October 27th
AQ
04:06pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : Names Rick Anderson to Board of Directors
AQ
04:06pTACTILE TECHNOLOGY : Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 2, 2020
AQ
04:06pNANO X IMAGING : Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020
AQ
04:06pXTANT MEDICAL : Announces Closing of Debt Restructuring
AQ
04:06pTFI INTERNATIONAL : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04:06pGUARDIAN CAPITAL : IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. Acquires Copoloff Insurance Agencies (Canada) Ltd.
AQ
04:06pSI BONE : to Host Virtual KOL Surgeon Panel at NASS
AQ
04:06pBRISTOW : to Participate in Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
4CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group