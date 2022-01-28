Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Review: Exclusive Data and Rankings Featured in January

01/28/2022 | 11:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The January issue of Best’s Review includes Best’s Rankings of the largest India and MENA insurers, ranked by 2020 gross premiums written:

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aIn fraud trial, defendant Michael Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about chats with the dead
RE
11:18aRateMyAgent Announces 2022 Agent of the Year Award Winners
PR
11:17aRussia signals possible vote to stop U.N. meeting on troop build-up
RE
11:17aCaterpillar sales soar, warns of margin pressure
RE
11:17aBEST'S REVIEW : Exclusive Data and Rankings Featured in January
BU
11:16aHaivision Wins Second Emmy® Award for Technology & Engineering, Honoring IP Video Innovation
AQ
11:16aAlexia Quadrani to Lead Investor Relations for The Walt Disney Company
BU
11:15aHubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
11:15aFidelity Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11:14aTeck says coal sales down from extreme weather, COVID-19 affecting operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks struggle to settle as January rout rumbles on
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..

HOT NEWS