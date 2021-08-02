Log in
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Best's Review Explores Cryptocurrency and Reinsurance Developments

08/02/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
The August issue of Best’s Review examines the use of cryptocurrency in the insurance industry. Also covered are emerging issues facing the reinsurance sector, including a changing rate environment, losses from catastrophes and the pandemic.

Also in the August issue:

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
03:51pBILL GATES : Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced -court document
RE
03:49pSPIRIT AIRLINES : cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at Orlando airport
AQ
03:47pPinehurst Resort Implements Beachy's 5G Mobile POS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience
GL
03:47pFED'S WALLER : 'Go early and go fast' on taper
RE
03:46pAKER CARBON CAPTURE : EU approves funding for Twence's carbon capture project
AQ
03:46pBANK OF MARIN BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:46pARDX INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ardelyx, Inc.
PR
03:45pFED'S WALLER : 'Go early and go fast' on taper
RE
03:44pNORWAY ROYAL SALMON ASA (NRS) : Acceptances received under mandatory offer to acquire all shares in Norway Royal Salmon ASA
AQ
03:41pUPDATE : U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Aug. 6 Meeting to be Conducted by Live Audio Webcast Only
PR
MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Stocks edge up, oil slides amid delta anxiety

