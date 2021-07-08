Best's Review Interviews Guardian Life's CEO Andrew McMahon on Re-Articulating Business Practices

Best’s Review interviews Guardian Life Insurance Company of America’s new chief executive officer, Andrew McMahon, who wants his company to spend the next year rearticulating business practices at all levels. McMahon shares his three prime goals: stimulate expansion in a low-growth environment; take all the positives the company has and roll them into a quicker, more nimble company; and leverage Guardian’s mutuality to align corporate and market needs. See how he plans to attain these goals in “Guardian Life’s CEO Andrew McMahon Wants to Mutual Insurer to Spend 2021 Looking Within.”

