Best's Review Interviews Guardian Life's CEO Andrew McMahon on Re-Articulating Business Practices

07/08/2021 | 11:00am EDT
Best’s Review interviews Guardian Life Insurance Company of America’s new chief executive officer, Andrew McMahon, who wants his company to spend the next year rearticulating business practices at all levels. McMahon shares his three prime goals: stimulate expansion in a low-growth environment; take all the positives the company has and roll them into a quicker, more nimble company; and leverage Guardian’s mutuality to align corporate and market needs. See how he plans to attain these goals in “Guardian Life’s CEO Andrew McMahon Wants to Mutual Insurer to Spend 2021 Looking Within.”

Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
