Best's Review Pre-Releases January Content

AM Best analysts look at the main factors affecting the Asia-Pacific reinsurance market, including COVID-19, catastrophe losses and low interest rates in “AM Best: COVID-19, Catastrophes Continue to Shape Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Markets.”

“Embedded Insurance Gaining Steam as Insurers Build Distribution Partnerships” reports on how embedded coverage is expected to reign over other distribution methods globally because it's offered at the point of sale, is convenient, and consumers already trust the brand or service provider offering the insurance.

Insurtech veteran Caribou Honig discusses insurtech strategy with an entrepreneur that launched a company later acquired by American Family. Find out more in “An Entrepreneur’s Story: Caribou Honig's Questions for Ilya Bodner of Bold Penguin.”

