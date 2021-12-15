Log in
Best's Review Pre-Releases January Content

12/15/2021 | 10:29am EST
Best’s Review has released the following preview content of next month’s issue:

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
