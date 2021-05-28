Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Special Report: AM Best Benchmarking Analysis Shows Volatility More Frequent, Severe for Lower-Rated Property/Casualty Companies

05/28/2021 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best analysis of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry under the rating agency’s Best’s Credit Rating Methodology highlights the impact that volatility has on a company’s financial strength, which in turn affects AM Best’s analysis of their balance sheet strength and operating performance.

The new Best’s Special Report, “Volatility More Frequent and Severe for Lower-Rated Companies,” states that median capital losses for AM Best rating units with balance sheets assessed at the Strongest level were 3%, while those assessed as Weak/Very Weak lost a significant 29% of capital. The report notes that surplus volatility can lead to less stable balance sheets and a weakening of overall financial strength. For example, companies with balance sheet assessments of Strongest reported a decline in surplus in just one of the last ten years, while those with Weak/Very Weak balance sheet strength assessments lost surplus in four of those years. The primary quantitative tool used to evaluate balance sheet strength is Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which helps determine a company’s capitalization; however, AM Best takes all of the balance sheet components into consideration, as the BCAR itself is not the sole determinant of the balance sheet strength assessment.

Along with balance sheet strength, the key pillars AM Best uses in its credit analysis are operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management (ERM). Operating performance in particular is a leading indicator of future balance sheet strength and long-term financial stability, and can be impacted greatly by volatility. Higher return on equity metrics, favorable combined ratios and stable operations are all leading indicators for a more favorable assessment of operating performance. These characteristics are critical given all of the different headwinds and risks the P/C industry faces. Those companies that have sustained performance are in a much better position given the lower-for-longer interest rate and ever-evolving underlying risks.

As detailed in the report, AM Best also conducts benchmarking against industry composites, given the inherent differences. Each insurance line and market composite faces different challenges and operating environments, which leads to varying performance expectations, highlighting the importance of comparing metrics not only to the industry, but also against peers in similar industry composites.

Volatility exists at every company and at every assessment level, but it is subject to the risk appetite of the rating unit. Risk management tools, such as data analytics and innovative technology, play a role in a company’s overall efficiency and influence the volatility of key metrics in the rating assessment overall. Companies that fail to keep up with emerging technologies will likely underperform in the benchmarking process and will be at risk of being adversely selected against.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=308990.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:57aPLC S P A  : Biomethane Invest Srl, a company owned by Schmack Biogas, acquires two biomethane plant projects
PU
08:56aUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:56aPRESS RELEASE  : RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date
DJ
08:56aRESPARCS FUNDING II PARTNERSHIP  : RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date
EQ
08:55aHEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS  : AGM Notice (2021 AGM)
PU
08:55aKWESST Appoints Middle East Representative for UAE
NE
08:54aORBSAT CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:53aUNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND, LP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aUNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aPCI BIOTECH  : receives Orphan Drug Designation in South Korea for fimaporfin in the treatment of bile duct cancer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar edges up ahead of inflation data; yuan hits new three-year high
2PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Buy rating from Barclays
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q2 2021 results announcement
4SOLUTIONS 30 SE : SOLUTIONS 30 : Managers transactions
5AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : Klarna's quarterly transaction value nearly doubles in Q1

HOT NEWS