Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best's Special Report: Signs for U.S. Economic Rebound Encouraging Despite Lingering Uncertainty

02/10/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best expects modest economic growth for the first half of 2021, followed by an acceleration during the second half as the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine facilitates the full opening of the economy.

In its Best’s Special Report, “2021: Transitioning to a New Normal,” AM Best states that risks to the economic forecast are related mainly to the persisting uncertainty about issues associated with the virus, such as new mutations; and whether enough people will take the vaccine to reach herd immunity. Other risk factors related to the pandemic include lingering damages to the economy and public sentimentshow quickly consumer and business behaviors will revert back to their pre-pandemic state once the United States returns to more-normal conditions remains to be seen.

According to the report, consumer spending has been the main driver of economic growth over the last decade, but the pandemic quickly reversed this as a lack of spending opportunities due to lockdown measures, job losses and a general bunker mentality suppressed spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for approximately 70% of economic activity in the United States, plummeted in the first and second quarters of 2020. The post-COVID environment may see the release of pent-up demand, and many consumers will be well-positioned to start spending again due to low levels of debt, a high savings rate and low interest rates.

Other highlights in the report include:

  • The housing market was the bright star in the U.S. economy last year and will likely stay strong in 2021. However, the lack of inventory and housing affordability remain a concern, as housing appreciation continues to outpace wage growth;
  • Monetary policy will remain ultra-accommodative, and will likely keep bond yields muted, even against the backdrop of a second-half 2021 economic recovery;
  • The unemployment rate recovered from a high of 14.5% in April, ending the year at 6.7%. Despite job gains through 2020 payrolls are still more than 10 million below their pre-pandemic levels.. However, the employment situation should continue to improve modestly throughout 2021 as virus uncertainty wanes; and
  • Inflation may rise toward the second half of 2021 and rise further in 2022. The potential for higher inflation exists today more than in the last decade due to the Fed’s new inflation targeting plan, government stimulus efforts, and to the disruption to supply chains.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=305851.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46aCENTENE CORPORATION : Commences Tender Offer for Any and All 4.75% Senior Notes Due 2025
PR
02:46aGENCO SHIPPING & TRADING : Stifel's 2021 Transportation & Logistics Conference
PU
02:46aRENFORTH RESOURCES : Resumes Drill Program on Wholly Owned Parbec Open Pit Constrained Gold Deposit Contiguous to Canadian Malartic Mine in Malartic Quebec
PU
02:46aHighPoint Resources Announces March 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Bonanza Creek's Acquisition of HighPoint Resources
GL
02:45aALTAGAS LTD. : Announces Monthly Dividend
AQ
02:45aConduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report
GL
02:45aBonanza Creek Announces March 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to the Acquisition of HighPoint Resources
GL
02:45aSilo Pharma Announces Private Placement of Equity Definitive Agreement for $4.275 Million in Gross Proceeds
GL
02:45aBonanza Creek and HighPoint Resources Commence Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Senior Notes of HighPoint Operating Corporation
GL
02:45aCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Expiration and Expiration Date Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider now says bitcoin posts were not true
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
3APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts
5GAZPROM : Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ