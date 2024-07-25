STORY: :: July 24, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

:: Biden says he's "passing the torch' in

remarks on his exit from Oval Office

:: "In recent weeks it has become clear to me I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor: I believe my record as President my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all married in a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation."

"The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America - lies in your hands."

Biden, 81, rebuffed weeks of pressure from Democrats to step aside after a disastrous debate performance on June 27, saying at one point that only the "Lord Almighty" could convince him to go.

Biden made his decision after days of soul-searching and agonizing over internal polling that predicted he could lose against Republican Donald Trump in November and drag down fellow Democrats with him.