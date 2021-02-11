Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bestselling Author and Speaker Greg McKeown to Deliver Keynote at Shift Summit

02/11/2021 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

McKeown will discuss Essentialism and equip attendees with ideas to achieve student financial successes at their institutions

Shift Summit, the student financial success event hosted by CampusLogic, announces Greg McKeown will deliver a keynote address. The acclaimed public speaker, CEO, and best-selling author will present a session designed to give Shift attendees a new perspective on how to cut through complexity at their colleges and universities.

With a growing environment of shrinking budgets and falling enrollment, institutions are searching for creative ways to do more with less. McKeown will share innovative ways of thinking about how to better- work within teams to achieve institutional goals. The inaugural virtual conference—held June 8-10, 2021— is focused on finding sustainable solutions to financial challenges; the number one barrier to earning a degree.

McKeown, a noted public speaker and New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, is CEO of THIS Inc. His work exploring and promoting the concept of Essentialism centers around individual and team successes. He helps organizations and executives explore the complexities of why teams do—or don’t — succeed. His clients include Apple, Facebook and Twitter.

His book, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, has topped numerous national and international bestseller lists. It frequently sits at Amazon’s top spot for Time Management books. McKeown’s work challenges audiences to redefine how they view both their individual roles and their place within professional environments.

“Financial aid teams have complex roles within larger, even more complex institutional ecosystems,” says Darren Steele, CMO of CampusLogic. “A primary goal of Shift Summit is to help attendees achieve enrollment and graduation targets by identifying points of friction in the student pipeline. McKeown is a master at teaching how to do this by cutting through complexity. Shift Summit attendees will walk away from this keynote with inspiring ideas to take back to their teams and put into action.”

Higher ed leaders will come together at Shift Summit to solve the most pressing challenges faced by institutions today. Attendees will take part in actionable and sustainable idea generation that address declining enrollment, retention of diverse student populations, and ending debt without a degree.

Shift Summit will host a keynote speaker series, breakout sessions, and professional development opportunities for higher education professionals across leadership, enrollment, recruitment, diversity, and financial aid. The conference is broken into three distinct tracks: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar and Chart Personal Paths.

To learn more about Shift Summit, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

About Shift Summit

Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt-without-degree crisis. To learn more about the three-day event, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

* For more information on this speaker, please visit prhspeakers.com in his speaker profile on the website or any page where an ad link would land.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:35aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises dividend
AQ
03:35aCYRUSONE : Datacentrepricing (DCP) finds new third-party Data Centre space under development of over 850,000 m2 with investment to total Euro EUR 9 billion from 2021 to 2023
AQ
03:35aPEPSICO : Q4 2020 GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
03:35aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
03:35aMillennial Announces Closing of $ 34,500,000 Bought Deal Public Offering
NE
03:35aMONUMENT RE : Completes Portfolio Transfer and Subsequent Delicencing of Omega Life
BU
03:34aTRIO TECH INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:33aNot perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot
RE
03:33aWall Street opens near record highs on stimulus hopes
RE
03:33aNurses at St. Vincent Hospital Cast Overwhelming Yes Vote to Authorize Strike In Fight for Safer Staffing and Safer Patient Care Against Dallas-Based Tenet Healthcare
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ