Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bestway buys 3.45% Sainsbury's stake but not considering offer

01/27/2023 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Branding is seen on a shopping trolley at a branch of the Sainsbury's supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Privately owned retail group Bestway has amassed a 3.45% stake in Sainsbury's but said it is not considering a takeover offer for Britain's second largest supermarket group.

Bestway, which describes itself as the seventh largest family-owned business in the United Kingdom with turnover of about 4.5 billion pounds ($5.57 billion), said on Friday it intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team.

It said it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares from time to time, subject to availability and price.

"Bestway Group confirms that it is not considering an offer for Sainsbury's," it said.

Sainsbury's noted Bestway's announcement.

"We will engage with Bestway Group in line with our normal interactions with shareholders," it said.

($1 = 0.8082 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:38aDiageo gets approval to buy 14.97% stake in Kenya's EABL
RE
02:37aBritish motor insurer Direct Line's CEO Penny James steps down
RE
02:35aBestway buys 3.45% Sainsbury's stake but not considering offer
RE
02:33aHungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban
RE
02:32aGermany's IONOS eyes market value of up to 3.14 billion euros in IPO
RE
02:29aTorrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled
RE
02:27aAir France-KLM orders new Airbus freighter, passenger aircraft
RE
02:24aIndia expects more clashes with Chinese troops in Himalayas -document
RE
02:23aTorrential rains, flash floods lash Auckland; Elton John concert cancelled
RE
02:23aPhilips plans reorganisation and job cuts, Dutch paper reports
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
2Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
3Transcript : KLA Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
4Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..
5Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks

HOT NEWS