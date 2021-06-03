BetMGM : Named Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of The Hockey News

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today that it has been named the exclusive Sports Betting Partner of The Hockey News, pairing leaders in the sports betting and hockey media industries. Under the multi-year partnership, BetMGM and The Hockey News' award-winning journalists will collaborate on print and video content, giving hockey fans unique insights into the game from a betting perspective.

"When looking for the best sports betting partner for our readership, trust and brand positioning were key factors," said W. Graeme Roustan, owner and publisher, The Hockey News. "BetMGM is a trusted, well-known operator and we couldn't be more excited to have found a long-term partner for our sports betting related content."

The partnership gives The Hockey News access to BetMGM's oddsmakers and intel to integrate a behind-the-sportsbook perspective into its podcasts and articles. BetMGM will have increased visibility through print ads in The Hockey News magazine, a publication reaching more than 1 million readers, as well as vast video, podcast and social media platforms serving millions worldwide.

BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, "The Hockey News has long been the trusted leader among hockey fans for the best news and analysis. They're an ideal partner for BetMGM to reach one of the most passionate and knowledgeable fan bases in all of sports."

The BetMGM mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. BetMGM offers user-friendly sports betting experiences, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures, and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users in legal playing states the opportunity to redeem gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

