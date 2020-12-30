BetRivers.com to Kickoff Iowa Sports Betting Remote Registration Just In Time For Cyclones' History-Making Appearance At Fiesta Bowl And Hawkeye Big Ten Basketball

CHICAGO and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, will be making history when it brings its five-star service at BetRivers.com to Iowa's five-star sports culture. As fans prepare to watch Iowa State make history at their first Fiesta Bowl and watch the top ten nationally ranked Hawkeyes get into the thick of the Big Ten men's basketball schedule, beginning January 1st residents over the age of 21 can now register remotely from anywhere in the state to place their bets on their home state heroes. Players can deposit funds and place their bets on the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and their other favorite teams and sporting events right from their mobile devices and computers using RSI's award-winning online sportsbook at BetRivers.com .

Gaming enthusiasts in the Hawkeye State will be able to access RSI's millions of betting options on thousands of games a year at BetRivers.com without first having to visit a land-based casino, allowing for an entirely digital sports betting experience.

"We are thrilled to make history by offering players in the Hawkeye State the opportunity to wager on a broad range of exciting sports betting options from the convenience and comfort of their own homes," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "RSI has earned the trust and preference of players in the Midwest region and across the country by developing a high-performing, secure, reliable online sportsbook and constantly innovating our offerings. We are confident sports bettors in Iowa will appreciate RSI's player-first, honest and transparent approach to customer service as well as the safety and convenience afforded by remote sign-up."

RSI has partnered with the locally renowned Wild Rose Entertainment, LLC ("Wild Rose") to provide even greater convenience and faster, more efficient payouts to RSI's players across Iowa. At Wild Rose's Clinton and Jefferson locations, RSI will offer its Cash@Cage feature, which enables players to deposit and withdraw funds to and from their online accounts. In addition to RSI's instant online payout system, Iowans can choose to visit Wild Rose casinos should they wish to be paid out in-person.

"RSI is known for its outstanding reputation as a top-rated online and retail sportsbook operator in neighboring states, which was very important to us when choosing a sports betting partner," said Rick Gilson, Corporate Internal Auditor of Wild Rose. "RSI's phenomenal online success and expertise was the deciding factor, and when you combine that with their exceptional customer service and commitment to player integrity and transparency, it was the smart decision to partner with BetRivers.com to bring online gaming to Iowans."

RSI currently operates online sportsbooks under the BetRivers.com brand in Illinois, Indiana, Colorado and Pennsylvania, as well as in New Jersey and Pennsylvania under its PlaySugarHouse.com brand. Additionally, RSI operates several retail sportsbooks throughout the U.S. and is the retail sports betting market leader in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York. RSI was named the 2020 Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year by eGaming Review.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expected date of launch of its offerings in Iowa and its anticipated performance in connection therewith. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive