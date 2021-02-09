Beta Bionics Announces the Appointment of Martha Goldberg Aronson as Chair of Its Board of Directors

Beta Bionics, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of the iLet® bionic pancreas system, today announced the appointment of Martha Goldberg Aronson as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Aronson, who joined the Beta Bionics Board as a Director in February of 2020, succeeds Ed Damiano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beta Bionics, who has served as Chair since inception of the company in 2015. Dr. Damiano will remain a member of the Board while continuing to serve in his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer of Beta Bionics.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Martha into the role of Chair,” commented Ed Damiano, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to benefit from Martha’s leadership, knowledge, and healthcare expertise as we seek to fulfill our mission to bring the iLet to as many people living with diabetes as possible. It has been a great honor to have served as Chair of the Beta Bionics Board of Directors over the past five years, and I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with Martha and the Board.”

“I am honored to take on the role of Chair of the Beta Bionics Board of Directors as we continue to grow the organization and deliver on the Company’s mission. Working alongside Ed and our fellow directors, we will not only strive toward this mission, but also serve our varied stakeholders as a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp.” said Ms. Aronson.

Ms. Aronson brings more than two decades of leadership experience in publicly traded companies in the med-tech industry. She currently serves as Lead Independent Director on the board of Conmed Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) and on the board of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII). Her previous board roles included serving as a director at Hutchinson Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCH) and Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI). She was the executive vice president and president of Global Healthcare at Ecolab, Inc., where she was responsible for the global healthcare business with a specific focus on products and programs for infection prevention. Prior to that, Ms. Aronson served as senior vice president and president, North America, at Hill-Rom Holdings, where she was responsible for a $1-billion hospital equipment business. Ms. Aronson also spent 18 years in various general management and executive roles at Medtronic, Inc., both in the U.S. and internationally.

Ms. Aronson received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wellesley College, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics® is a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of its iLet bionic pancreas system, which has the potential to be a revolutionary solution for people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy. The iLet bionic pancreas is designed to use adaptive control algorithms, together with continuous glucose monitoring and pump technology, to autonomously compute and administer all doses of either insulin or glucagon or both and mimic the body’s natural ability to maintain tight glycemic control.

The iLet bionic pancreas features an intuitive user interface, which only requires the input of a patient’s body weight to initiate dosing. The iLet’s simple user interface, together with its automated, adaptive control algorithms, is designed to eliminate many of the cumbersome tasks of diabetes management in order to decrease the cognitive and emotional burden of living with diabetes.

Beta Bionics is a for-profit, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation™. Since its founding in 2015, its mission has been to help improve health outcomes and the quality of life of all children and adults living with diabetes and other conditions of glycemic dysregulation.

Beta Bionics operates in Massachusetts and California. For further information, please visit www.betabionics.com or follow Beta Bionics Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @BetaBionics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006052/en/