Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Betfred Sports Sponsors The Game Day's New Expanded NFL Programming

09/27/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Betfred Sports and digital sports media company The Game Day have announced the sportsbook’s sponsorship of two of The Game Day’s flagship NFL Shows, Take the Points and Ride With. These series will lead The Game Day’s full weekly lineup of NFL content and programming throughout the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

Take The Points, The Game Day’s weekly betting debate show will be hosted by sports gambling expert and analyst Jordan Schultz. Ride With takes viewers to the stadiums for the biggest game of the week as host Katie Mox places her best bets and finds out if the fans are “riding with” or fading their picks.

“We’re thrilled to announce this sponsorship deal with Betfred Sports, which further strengthens our lineup of marquee brand partners,” said Matt Heiman, Founder and CEO of The Game Day. “Over the past year, The Game Day has seen significant growth in what’s become a highly engaged sports fan base, as we continue to look to service everyone from casual bettors through to the most knowledgeable gamblers. We’re pleased that this in turn has driven demonstrable engagement and ROI for our affiliate partners.”

“This is a great brand to partner with to build on our momentum in the U.S. market,” said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sports. “Acquisition marketing is critical to the success of this operation, and we are confident that the The Game Day partnership can strengthen our efforts”.

Hosted by Schultz - an NFL analyst and one of the industry's leading sports gambling experts - Take the Points will feature a variety of guests, including Betfred Sports’ betting experts & a range of renowned sports analysts. The weekly show will air on Mondays at 12 pm ET starting Sept. 27 via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Starting October 6th, Ride With will follow Katie Mox as she takes viewers on the adrenaline-filled journey of sports gambling at the live game, with the potential for a big final pay-off. The show will post weekly on Wednesdays at 12pm ET via YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT BETFRED SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona and Louisiana with Nevada, Washington, and Virginia coming soon pending regulatory approval.

ABOUT THE GAME DAY

The Game Day, a digital sports media company for the next generation of fans, betting and fantasy enthusiasts, leverages leading influencers, athletes, and talent across the sports universe. The Game Day provides the latest in news, entertainment, real-time updates and resources including odds, expert picks, and direct access to affiliated sportsbooks and promotions to its community of more than 3.35 Million engaged fans and gamblers from all walks of life. The platform’s original content and social content distribution makes the betting experience more accessible and entertaining, empowering fans and gamblers in their gaming decisions. The Game Day Network and its content can be found across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aMeshify's IoT Platform Achieves Type II SOC 2® Data Security Certification
BU
11:15aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, Both Recommend Shareholders Vote on the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain's Blue Proxy Card
BU
11:15aDanish Robotics Company Kobots Open to Investors
BU
11:14aRev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., Ph.D., Installed as 18th President of St. John's University
PR
11:14aOMNIA WELLNESS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:14aGREENBROOK TMS : Completes US$13.2 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
BU
11:14aPIXIESET : Ranks Among Canada's Top Growing Companies
BU
11:14aOn the 15th Anniversary of World Contraception Day Bayer Releases Survey Results that Highlight the Role of Contraceptives in Women's Lives
BU
11:14aARGO : Named a 2021 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights
BU
11:14aCOVIA : Announces Management Changes
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
4As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
5Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..

HOT NEWS