Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer

12/25/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Worshippers attend Christmas morning mass as COVID-19 subdues festivities in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM (Reuters) - The bells of Bethlehem rang out under grey skies on Christmas morning across streets whose closed pastel or green shutters were like an Advent calendar that nobody had turned up to open.

Shopkeepers and hotel owners in the Palestinian city reported far lower business than the years before coronavirus closures halted the arrival of wealthy foreign tourists, devastating the economy of the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

In Manger Square, hundreds of Christians - mostly those who live, work or study in Israel and the occupied West Bank - gathered near the tree and crib to sing carols and bring some cheer to the scene outside the Church of the Nativity.

But Joseph Giacaman, whose family has sold souvenirs around the square for a century, said business was around 2% of pre-pandemic years. "We were closed until three weeks ago. I have sold maybe two or three olive wood cribs. In normal years, we'd sell three or four each day throughout the year," he said.

The back streets were virtually empty.

Star Street had been renovated in recent years in the aim of drawing crowds, but here as elsewhere the Omicron variant dashed those hopes in November when Israel began closing its borders.

'OPEN HEARTS TO HOPE'

Earlier in December, Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman had sought to bolster morale by walking along the cobbled street at night, shaking hands of those selling mulled wine and olive wood carvings. But the market's opening could not continue its momentum with no foreign coach parties to sell to.

Across town, Bethlehem's grandest hotel, the Jacir Palace, lay closed and padlocked.

And in the nearby Nativity Hotel, receptionist Victor Zeidan said he was doing a 12-hour shift at lower pay to get a rare day's work checking in Palestinian Christian and Filipino care workers who briefly boosted occupancy.

"I haven't even celebrated this year, I didn't get much work before so now I am taking the chance," he said.

Jerise Qumsieh, of the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, told Reuters that this year was better than last because there were at least some domestic visitors compared with the tighter restrictions of 2020, but that foreign tourism was "zero".

Nevertheless, in the early hours of Saturday the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, urged a reduced midnight mass congregation to search for hope.

"In this time of health emergency and prolonged political emergency, many different voices are heard in families: some undermine confidence, take away hope, extinguish love; others, however, are more encouraging," he said.

"We need to seek and find the voice that leads us to Jesus and to salvation, that opens hearts to hope."

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell in Bethlehem; Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

By Stephen Farrell


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 3.23% 7.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.88 End-of-day quote.76.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52aBerlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine, says source
RE
09:45aLa Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction
RE
09:44aUzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant
RE
09:40aIslamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul
RE
09:04aNASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe
RE
08:53aKenya to start giving COVID-19 booster shots
RE
08:51aBethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer
RE
08:27aMINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah addressed the concluding function of Good Governance Week at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today
PU
08:09aSudan forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters, internet cut in Khartoum
RE
07:30aMore than 30 killed, bodies burnt in Myanmar's Kayah state
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's offshore listing rules seen easing market uncertainty
2Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence ..
3NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early un..
4China central bank says to promote healthy development of property mark..
5Kenya to start giving COVID-19 booster shots

HOT NEWS