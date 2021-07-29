Better Therapeutics and Colorado Prevention Center Clinical Research Launch Real-World Evidence Study of Prescription Digital Therapeutic for Type 2 Diabetes

Open-label, randomized, controlled study will evaluate BT-001’s cognitive behavioral therapy approach to change behaviors at the root cause of type 2 diabetes

Study to evaluate the durability of treatment effect and healthcare utilization changes associated with BT-001 in a diverse, real-world clinical setting

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, in partnership with Colorado Prevention Center (CPC) Clinical Research, affiliated with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, today announced the commencement of a real-world evidence study to evaluate the long-term effectiveness and healthcare utilization changes associated with the use of BT-001 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. BT-001 is an investigational, prescription digital therapeutic that delivers a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

The open-label, randomized, controlled study will evaluate approximately 500 patients with type 2 diabetes in the University of Colorado (UC) Health System using BT-001. Participants will include individuals with A1c levels between 7% and 11% across multiple insurance plans. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate effectiveness, durability of effect, changes in healthcare utilization and quality of life compared to the control group. Changes in blood pressure, blood lipids, weight, cardiometabolic medications, cardiometabolic medication costs and medical costs will also be evaluated. The study will be conducted for at least one year and may be extended.

“Despite the use of an increasing array of medications, the number of patients with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes continues to grow, leading to poorer outcomes and higher costs. At Better Therapeutics, we believe the system of care desperately needs therapeutics that address the root causes of disease,” said Mark Berman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Better Therapeutics. “We are excited to work with Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH, and his team at CPC to lead the study of BT-001 in a real-world setting. Dr. Bonaca, whom I had the good fortune to train with at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, is an internationally recognized cardiologist and has led multiple trials in cardiometabolic diseases. We look forward to the collaboration with his deeply experienced team that has executed over 150 clinical studies and published more than 1,000 peer-reviewed manuscripts.”

“CPC is thrilled to collaborate with Better Therapeutics on this study of BT-001, and we have strong alignment with its vision to change the trajectory of type 2 diabetes in the United States by addressing behavioral root causes,” said Dr. Bonaca, Executive Director of CPC Clinical Research and CPC Community Health. “We are encouraged with the past BT-001 data and are excited to bring this approach to our patients in a randomized, real-world study evaluating its potential to improve effectiveness, healthcare utilization and quality of life over a year or more.”

The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral and psychological inputs into a series of therapy lessons and skill-building modules. These are designed to isolate and shift the underlying thoughts and beliefs which guide diet and lifestyle behaviors that cause a wide range of cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. BT-001 is concurrently being evaluated in a pivotal study as a prescribed treatment used under physician supervision for people with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. If positive, the pivotal study will support a regulatory submission for marketing authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA).

BT-001 is Better Therapeutics’ lead product candidate among their pipeline of FDA-regulated, prescription digital therapeutics designed to treat the underlying cause of a range of cardiometabolic conditions. It is anticipated that upon marketing authorization, primary care providers will prescribe and insurers will reimburse the company’s therapeutics, much like they would a traditional medication.

Clinical data demonstrating the efficacy and safety of Better Therapeutics’ developmental product candidates has been published in multiple peer-review journals, including Journal of the Endocrine Society, JMIR Cardio, JMIR Diabetes and more.

About Colorado Prevention Center (CPC) Clinical Research

CPC Clinical Research, an academic research organization and an affiliate of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, is a mission-driven non-profit organization that exists to improve health through innovative science and community engagement. For over 30 years, CPC has been a leader in research and implementation, experienced in clinical trial design, oversight, and management, including registration trials (Phase I-IV), real-world data, and pragmatic trials. Our proximity to and affiliation with the University of Colorado School of Medicine enables experienced faculty in a diverse group of specialties to spend time at the university and CPC. Our faculty members are on the cutting edge of scientific, clinical, and regulatory developments. Members of CPC’s leadership team have chaired and/or served on FDA advisory committees, including the Cardiovascular and Renal, Endocrine and Metabolism, and Reproductive Health committees. Through our Community Health Programs, we develop innovative and evidence-based health promotion programs, interactive health technology, and community partnerships to help win the fight against cardiovascular disease in Colorado. As a result of these efforts, CPC Community Health has provided health education and/or coaching to over 82,000 individuals and made significant improvements in the lives of those at risk for cardiovascular disease.

Additional information can be found at our website: cpcclinicalresearch.org

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company delivering a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT enables changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines. For more information visit: bettertx.com

