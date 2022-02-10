Better algorithms, more users - how Uber wants to impress at its investor day

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on
Thursday outlined its strategy for growth and new business
opportunities during its first investor day as a public company,
saying it would improve algorithms to keep costs low and win new
customers.
Speaking during an in-person event in New York that was live
streamed, company executives said they planned to better fuse
its two platforms - ride-hail and food delivery - into one
cost-saving marketplace.
Since Uber went public in May 2019, its shares have been on
a roller-coaster ride, nearly halving at the start of the
pandemic in early 2020, when the company's ride-hail business
came to a screeching halt.
Uber on Thursday told investors it has turned the corner and
is set up for long-term growth and profitability as pandemic
restrictions subside in many of its core markets, but its shares
remain hovering at roughly the same level as when they first
listed.
"We are emerging from the pandemic truly as an all-weather
company," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, referring
to its ability to offset a drop in demand for rides with food
delivery orders.
Uber on Wednesday reported its second quarterly operating
profit and said ride demand recovered to nearly pre-pandemic
levels.
Khosrowshahi said a better combination of its rides and
delivery business would reduce customer acquisition costs - a
metric investors closely follow in a market where companies have
long competed by outbidding each other with costly customer
discounts and incentives.
The company was also tweaking its algorithm to ensure more
workers signed up for both ride-hail and delivery services,
Khosrowshahi said, adding that it would improve driver
dispatching and allow for higher utilization of each worker.
The CEO also promised an update on other new business
opportunities, including a global peer-to-peer car rental
network. Uber last month acquired Australian car-sharing company
Car Next Door and Khosrowshahi during a Wednesday earnings call
said Uber planned to expand car-sharing's footprint.
Several automakers have exited the peer-to-peer car-sharing
market in recent years, citing high costs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-carsharing/daimler-bmw-exiting-north-american-car-sharing-market-cutting-in-europe-idUSKBN1YM2BI
and the volatile state of the mobility industry.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tomasz Janowski)