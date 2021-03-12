Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Better cooperation between national authorities on taxation of digital trading

03/12/2021 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Tax authorities should share information more quickly
  • Sanctions should be introduced for platforms and need to be harmonised
  • Non-EU platforms must register in an EU member state where they have substantial economic activity

On Wednesday, MEPs recommended changes to draft legislation aiming to trace and tax the sales that people make through online platforms more effectively.

The legislation, spearheaded through the EP by Sven Giegold (Greens, DE), aims to oblige digital platforms to report the income earned by those selling goods and services on their platforms. Tax authorities would also be obliged share this information with each other. It was adopted by 568 votes in favour, 63 votes against, and 64 abstentions.


Platforms need to register in the EU and can face sanctions

Non-EU platforms should be required to register and report their activities in the single market in a single member state, and must have substantial economic activities in the chosen member state. Moreover, MEPs opted to provide for harmonised sanctions against platforms that do not fulfil their reporting obligations.

Quicker exchange of requested information


A tax authority receiving a request for information should provide it no later than three months, rather than six months, from the date it receives the request. By the end of 2022, the Commission should submit a report assessing country-by-country how well the system works, including how effective the information exchanges are.


Scope of the automatic and compulsory exchange of information


A tax authority should automatically communicate to the authority of another member state not only the information that is available but also that which could reasonably be made available.


As from 1 January 2022, no new bilateral or multilateral advance pricing arrangements should be agreed by member states with third countries that do not permit their disclosure to the tax authorities of the other member states.

Quote of the rapporteur, Sven Giegold (Greens, DE)


'Extending the directive to cover digital platforms will close one loophole, but others remain wide open. Exchange of information will only be effective once all types of income and assets are consistently included under this directive. Unfortunately, the Council has already decided its position without waiting for the European Parliament's proposals and has decided to postpone implementing improvements by one year to January 2023. It is irresponsible to forego urgently needed tax revenues in this time of crisis. The EU Commission must take its responsibility in a time of public deficit seriously and propose a strong review of the directive.'

Contacts:
  • John SCHRANZ
    Press Officer
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 44264 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 74076 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 498 98 14 02
    • E-mail: john.schranz@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-mail: econ-press@europarl.europa.eu

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 19:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pFORD MOTOR  : Edsel B Ford II retires from Ford board, more Fords join
AQ
02:21pSALISBURY BANCORP  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:21pDairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:20pStorms forecast for U.S. Plains drives wheat to one-month low
RE
02:20pBEST'S COMMENTARY : Mexico Insurance Industry's Capitalization Remains Sound Amid Changes in Investment Credit Quality
BU
02:18pELON MUSK : Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
RE
02:18pAM BEST  : Revises Under Review Status to Negative for Credit Ratings of Armour Secure Insurance S.A. de C.V.
BU
02:16pFive Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC
RE
02:15pChina's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp
RE
02:15pRetail Sales Expected to Fall for February -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
2S&P 500, Nasdaq fall as yields spike
3Stocks dip as rotation continues; yields, dollar rise
4SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms for violating anti-monopoly law
5THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ