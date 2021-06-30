Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Better protection for investors against the risks of turbos

06/30/2021 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Restrictions will be introduced on the offering of turbos to Dutch retail investors. With effect from 1 October, there will be a leverage limitation, a mandatory risk warning and a prohibition on bonuses for trading turbos. The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) aims to provide better protection for retail investors against the risks of turbos. A previous study revealed that a large majority of investors have lost a great deal of money. The restrictions will apply from 1 October 2021.

In brief
  • Leverage limitations reduce the financial risk for retail investors
  • A mandatory risk warning helps investors to make better-informed decisions
  • A prohibition on bonuses counters perverse incentives to encourage investors to increase their trading in turbos
  • The restrictions will apply only to the offering of turbos in the Netherlands
Leverage limitations will reduce financial risk

Turbos are leveraged products: investors speculate that the prices of an underlying security, such as a stock, an index or a currency will rise or fall. The underlying security is largely funded with borrowed money. This increases the risk and can mean that investors lose their entire investment. To reduce this risk, the AFM has decided to impose leverage limitations.

Mandatory risk warning for better-informed decisions

Turbo providers will have to add a mandatory warning to the information they provide, stating a standard or company-specific loss percentage. With this measure, the AFM aims to offset the tendency of providers to highlight the potential profits over losses. Investors will thus be able to make better-informed decision.

Prohibition on bonuses to counter perverse incentives

Providers shall not offer benefits of any kind for convincing investors to trade or increase their trading in turbos. Such bonuses divert attention from the risky nature of turbos. They may also attract retail investors who otherwise would not choose to trade in turbos.

Restrictions will apply only to the offering of turbos in the Netherlands

The restrictions will apply to the offering of turbos in the Netherlands, regardless of the Member State in which the provider is located, and will enter into force on 1 October 2021. This gives providers time to make the necessary adjustments. The restrictions do not apply to turbos offered from the Netherlands in other Member States.

Journalists may contact Yolanda Bieckmann, AFM Press Officer, on +31(0)6 3177 7686 or at yolanda.bieckmann@afm.nl.

The AFM is committed to promoting fair and transparent financial markets.

As an independent market conduct authority, we contribute to a sustainable financial system and prosperity in the Netherlands.

More information

Disclaimer

The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 06:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:59aQUANTAFUEL ASA  : | Quantafuel reaches significant milestones at Skive
AQ
07:59aZALANDO  : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:58aFCDU Lending Declines Further in Q1 2021
PU
07:57aCYXONE  : explores expanding into new regions to mitigate potential delay in Covid-19 trial completion
AQ
07:57aSYMRISE AG  : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07:56aWhat inflation? Pandemic leaves emerging Asia's consumer recovery behind
RE
07:56aENERSENSE INTERNATIONAL OYJ  : has completed the sale of the entire share capital of Värväämö Oy to Citywork - Mika Linnamäki will leave the Management Team
AQ
07:56aAAK  : enters formal consultation process regarding production consolidation to further optimize its European bakery business
AQ
07:55aDIAGEO  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:55aDANSKE BANK A/S  : Notes with a coupon payment linked to the EURO Stoxx 50 Price index
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1K+S AG : K+S : Global shares hold near highs as investors await U.S. jobs data
2Dollar loiters near recent peaks as payrolls test looms
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
4Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
5EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. : EXTREME : The 10 most powerful companies in enterprise networking 2021

HOT NEWS