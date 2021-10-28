BetterHelp Supporting Refugees' Mental Health

BetterHelp will provide free therapy to hundreds of Afghanistan refugees and those affected by the crisis in Afghanistan. With the Malala Fund, Restore Her Voice, and other communities of refugees, BetterHelp has donated over 400 months of therapy.

While thousands of Afghan refugees find new homes around the world and work on rebuilding livelihoods after the fall of Kabul, BetterHelp aims to support volunteers’ and refugees’ mental health after recent events and losses.

“We are grateful to be able to support the refugee community and others affected by the recent events in Afghanistan. By collaborating with organizations who share our mission, we hope to relieve some of the distress that people in these communities experience during these incredibly difficult times,” said Alon Matas, BetterHelp Founder and President.

Malala Fund is an international non-profit working to create a world where every girl can learn and lead. BetterHelp will offer therapy to Malala Fund partners and staff from Afghanistan and elsewhere who were deeply affected by these events.

Restore Her Voice is creating the infrastructure, resources, and space that will position post-conflict women to achieve their potential, BetterHelp will provide these refugees with free therapy to aid in this journey.

"We are working with courageous Afghan women, including musicians, activists, and journalists, who have the ability to speak on behalf of women globally. BetterHelp's partnership will help provide these women with the foundation necessary to re-establish their lives and ultimately thrive in their new homes," said Jahan Shahryar, co-founder of Restore Her Voice.

BetterHelp is also providing therapy to a group of lawyers, veterans, social workers, refugees, and volunteers who dedicated their time to help people off the ground in Afghanistan, to safer locations.

With these tragic events comes loss, potential trauma, and hardships that may affect people for many years, BetterHelp hopes to provide immediate mental relief and a place to discuss how this has impacted individuals’ mental health.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy.

About Malala Fund

Malala Fund is working for a world where all girls can learn and lead. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education leaders, and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

About Restore Her Voice

Restore Her Voice provides the infrastructure for post-conflict women to achieve their potential and raise their voices on a global platform. RHV is connecting outstanding Afghan women to universities, healthcare institutions, political organizations, media institutes, art & music centers, and other personal development venues that will help displaced professionals realize their long-term visions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006253/en/