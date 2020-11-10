BetterUp : Promotes Dr. Gabriella Rosen Kellerman to Chief Product Officer

Behavior change expertise will be central to BetterUp’s product innovation as company sees increasing demand

BetterUp, the global leader in mobile-based professional coaching, announced today the promotion of Dr. Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, MD to Chief Product Officer. Dr. Kellerman will draw on her expertise in psychiatry, digital health, and technology to continue building BetterUp’s platform to meet the extraordinary demand for workplace solutions that improve employee wellness, performance, and adaptability.

As CPO, Dr. Kellerman leads product, research and strategic efforts to develop BetterUp’s next generation of offerings in behavior change technology. BetterUp's personalized digital programs and virtual coaching platform support the personal and professional growth of employees of the Fortune 1000 at scale on every continent.

Since joining BetterUp in 2014, Dr. Kellerman has helped lead the company through extraordinary growth, first serving as a Scientific Advisory Board member, then as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of BetterUp Labs— a first-of-its-kind behavioral research lab bringing together the best of business, academia, and science to study the inner lives of workers in order to craft coaching interventions that drive optimal performance. While leading BetterUp Labs, Gabriella oversaw widely cited research on workplace Loneliness, Meaning & Purpose, Belonging, and most recently, Resilience.

“Gabriella is an exceptional leader, role model, and trusted expert to both our team members and customers,” said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterUp, which is seeing explosive growth for its industry-leading behavior change solutions addressing today’s workplace challenges. “Her behavioral science expertise and proven track record in digital health and AI will enrich BetterUp’s overall product to meet the surge in demand we’re seeing.”

Mental health and wellbeing is now a top priority among company leaders to ensure their workforce is equipped to thrive through new challenges including remote work, uncertainty, and change. BetterUp helps employees not only navigate these challenges but grow as individuals, inspire others as leaders, and have more productive relationships with peers, managers and teams.

“BetterUp is in an incredible position to meaningfully improve the lives of thousands of workers around the world. I am looking forward to applying my behavioral science, AI, and product experience to advancing the BetterUp platform,” said Dr. Gabriella Rosen Kellerman, Chief Product Officer.

Dr. Kellerman began her career in psychiatry, going on to amass expertise in behavioral change technologies, digital health, and virtual services. Prior to BetterUp, she led behavioral health and clinical products at Castlight Health, co-founded the digital health company LifeLink, and worked in the Department of Violence Prevention at the World Health Organization in Geneva. Dr. Kellerman earned a B.S. in History of Science, summa cum laude, Harvard University and an MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

