Betting on biomass

Innovating sustainably

ISO standards also contribute to innovation and business, as well as sustainability. 'Standards are voluntary and support legislation, where sustainability criteria are stated also for solid biofuels, such as in European laws,' explains Eija Alakangas from Finland, who is also a member of ISO/TC 238. Alakangas has spent 34 years at the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland as a solid biofuel expert, led the European Bioeconomy Network for ten years and has worked on standardization during this time.

But how do solid biofuels benefit business and innovation? 'Wood chips are local solid biofuels and used in smaller installations. Using wood chips supports local entrepreneurship. It also increases the use of thinning wood and enhances forest growth, as well as helping to prevent forest fires,' she adds.

Standards for solid biofuels, such as the ISO 17225 series, encourage the use of wood residues. 'No large-stem wood is used for energy, whilst new pulp mills produce their energy from 100 % renewables such as wood residue,' describes Alakangas.

ISO 17225, Solid biofuels - Fuel specifications and classes, specifies the allowable moisture content of solid biofuels, which subsequently encourages innovation, such as sampling biomass fuels automatically and measuring their moisture content. 'Moisture content is the most important property for solid biofuels,' she explains. 'ISO standards, such as the ISO 17225 series, state quality requirements for fuels, which will help to guarantee clean combustion for each technology,' adds Alakangas. Additionally, when ISO standards specify the raw-material origins and sources, this in turn fosters sustainability.

Steep climb ahead

However, the path to commercial biomass fuel development is not all plain sailing. 'In my view, there are two big challenges. First, we need to ensure that biofuels clearly stand apart from fossil fuels in terms of increased combustion efficiency, reduced carbon footprint and carbon emissions. It's therefore essential to pursue the development of new and improved technologies toward these goals,' explains Douek.

'Secondly, we have to demonstrate convincingly that solid biofuels have significantly lesser environmental impact than fossil fuels,' he adds. Therefore, the proper tools are needed to conduct life-cycle analysis of wood products; to assess the effect of land change or land usage related to forestry; and to have reliable methodology for performing carbon-balance calculations in order to accurately determine greenhouse gas reductions and associated benefits on climate change.