2 October 2020

PUBLIC ADVISORY

RE: Beware of 'Quick-and-Easy'Money-Making Ventures

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") cautions the public about entering into investment ventures that promote 'quick-and-easy' money, as they can easily become subjects of fraudulent schemes that can result in substantial financial loss.

Initiatives of this nature can take many forms and are often falsely represented as legal investment opportunities similar to foreign currency trades, securities, and the traditional "partner-hand" arrangements. Examples of such ventures are referred to as "pyramid scheme", "friends and family savings circle", "blossom programme" or "cash gifting programme" in an attempt to hide their purpose. In reality, such cash gifting programmes are fraudulent money-making scams promising high rates of return with little risk to investors. They involve making monetary contributions upon entry of the venture and inviting or recruiting other persons to join. If done successfully, individuals are paid or gifted out of the contributions of other persons also entering the scheme. Participants' money is not actually invested, it is passed on to other members of the group in sequence. As more persons enter the programme, the pool of accumulated funds increases, and the cycle continues. The key feature of these programmes is that no money is being "made" - any increase in contributions that a person receives is solely from other persons within the cycle.

Such schemes are currently being heavily marketed on island via email, face-to-face contact, social media, and other online chat groups. As fraudsters, and other parties who may not intentionally seek to deceive but unknowingly promote such programmes, take advantage of this environment, residents should exercise extreme caution by identifying the associated threats and risks.

What are some of the common red flags of illegal cash investment opportunities?

They require persons to join groups and make an initial monetary contribution in exchange of a significant financial return in a very short period of time.

They rely on the invitation or recruitment of new members to ensure pay-outs, which are generally higher than initially contributed.

There are no products or services offered. Money is only "made" by taking from one person and giving it to another.

The programmes are promoted as "not illegal" or "not a scam".

They are promoted as a risk-free or easy way to double or triple your investment.

They can be promoted as community-minded or cooperative project funding programme.

