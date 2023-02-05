Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award

02/05/2023 | 10:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade.

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

"I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night," Beyonce said. "I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God."

She also thanked her family and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Earlier, the singer was absent when she won best R&B song for "Cuff It." Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic. He later handed the award to Beyonce at her seat in the audience.

She remained in contention for the night's top awards - song of the year, record of the year and album of the year, an accolade she has never won.

Beyonce faces a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Bad Bunny, Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Styles won best pop vocal album for "Harry's House," which also was in the race for album of the year.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," Styles, 29, said as he held his Grammy trophy. He performed his single "As It Was" during the ceremony, decked head to toe in silver fringe.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers.

"Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had," host Trevor Noah joked.

Bad Bunny took home the award for best música urbana album for "Un Verano Sin Ti."

"I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton," Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.

For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

"I finally found imperfection with this album," Lamar said on stage.

The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.

Honorees were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given Black talent proper recognition. The organization has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.

In the best new artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, jazz artist Samara Joy, American bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and TikTok phenol Gayle, who rose to fame with "abcdefu."

Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song "All Too Well" won best music video. Her latest album, "Midnights," was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

Like other awards shows, the Grammys have seen their television audience decline in recent years. Last year's ceremony drew roughly 9 million viewers, the second-smallest on record.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Stephen Coates)

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDLEY, INC. -1.41% 4535 Delayed Quote.16.92%
SILVER 0.93% 22.485 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
Latest news "Economy"
02/06What the world’s longest happiness study says about money
RE
02/05China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
RE
02/05U.s. president biden directed usaid, federal government partners…
RE
02/05United states is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s…
RE
02/05Statement from national security advisor jake sullivan on the ea…
RE
02/05Indian market regulator seeks beneficial ownership details of foreign investors - sources
RE
02/05India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
RE
02/05Copper falls on stronger dollar
RE
02/05Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on strong exports
RE
02/05INDIA BONDS-Bond yields jump tracking U.S. peers in RBI policy week
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Carlyle hires ex-Goldman executive Harvey Schwartz as next CEO
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week
3Woodside, Partners Make New Push to Advance Greater Sunrise Project
4India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
5Study: New construction financing business slumps again

HOT NEWS