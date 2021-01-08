Beyond COVID-19: Imperatives to Accelerate Growth in the Consumer Products Sector With Analytics-driven Online Direct to Consumer (D2C) Strategies | Get in Touch for Personalized Insights | Quantzig

Quantzig, a premium advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, offers insights into how businesses can reframe online direct to consumer strategies using analytics to uniquely position themselves to drive growth in its recently published article.

With digital stakes expected to rise in 2021 and beyond, there couldn’t be a better time for businesses to redefine their online direct to consumer strategies, says an advanced analytics expert at Quantzig.

With more consumers embracing e-commerce in the post-pandemic world, online direct to consumer strategies have taken center stage across markets and are redefining the way businesses operate. As a result, consumer product companies are looking to reframe their online direct to consumer strategies to gain the upper hand in the new normal. According to Quantzig, the pandemic-driven reality uncovered new opportunities for consumer products companies to step up their direct to consumer strategies but not all successfully established a strong online presence. While few companies have surpassed expectations, a few others are still analyzing opportunities to develop robust direct to consumer frameworks that will help them tackle the economic slump.

Quantzig, through its new portfolio of advanced BI and e-Commerce analytics solutions, aims to help businesses address these challenges and make the digital switch by integrating data with workflows across critical functional areas and offering actionable insights that aid smarter business decision-making.

Redefining Online Direct to Consumer Strategies Using Analytics

With online sales skyrocketing across the globe, it’s evident that the current scenario has turned online direct to consumer strategies into a necessity more than an opportunity to grow. Also, since a huge chunk of the revenue generated by consumer products companies was traced back to online channels, several new brands ventured into the e-commerce segment to capture new opportunities and achieve longer-term goals.

Quantzig's analytics experts shed light on few challenges that consumer product companies face to achieve success with direct to consumer business models, including poor product choices, irrelevant consumer value propositions, and a limited understanding of creating lucrative channels.

