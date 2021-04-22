The historical misalignment between energy and sustainability is finally receiving attention, as businesses, governments and academics across the world are collaborating to clean up energy production and consumption. NGC and its subsidiaries are following suit, partnering to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and looking at their impact beyond energy.
Read President's Full Message
[Link]
Disclaimer
NGC - National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 19:45:02 UTC.