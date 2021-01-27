Beyond Fifteen Communications Hires Three New Associates

Leading Orange County Marcom Firm Expands its Team to Accommodate Growing Client Roster

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., a Southern California marketing communications agency that combines the dedicated service of a boutique with the reach and results of a mega-firm, is pleased to announce three new additions to its team including: digital marketing specialist, Paulo Rodriguez; senior account executive, Calla Nelson; and digital marketing account executive, Brie Beaudin.

Calla Nelson, Paulo Rodriguez, and Brie Beaudin join Beyond Fifteen to support growing client roster.

“We could not be more excited to bring Paulo, Calla and Brie on board,” said Beyond Fifteen Communications co-founder, Leslie Licano. “Each brings a special skill set to our team, strengthening our offerings in public relations, digital marketing and more.”

Leveraging nearly a decade of experience, Paulo Rodriguez is a skilled digital strategist that has led search and social programs for some of the nation’s premier political advocacy organizations and brands. Paulo joined the team in May 2020 and has already contributed to the phenomenal growth of clients in industries including education, quality assurance and IT. One client saw a reduction in cost per SEM conversion of 79 percent and generated 23 times more leads than the previous agency gained in the full year prior.

On the media relations side of Beyond Fifteen, Calla Nelson brings over seven years of B2B and B2C experience working in a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, commercial real estate, law and education. She is enthusiastic about crafting relevant content marketing messages and leveraging her work across earned, owned and paid platforms. Driven by results, clients have already benefited from her strategic approach and thorough measurement.

Finally, Brie Beaudin comes to Beyond Fifteen with over five years of B2B and B2C experience working in a variety of industries including lifestyle, sports and leisure, beverage, finance, engineering and more. After just a few months with Beyond Fifteen, clients are already enjoying her talents for digital and social media marketing with a focus on analytics, SEO and graphic design.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring in new associates to expand our team during these unprecedented times,” says Beyond Fifteen co-founder, Lauren Ellermeyer. “Our new team members bring the expertise and passion we look for to elevate our clients’ profiles as we move into the next stages of growth and success.”



ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications Inc., an Orange County, Calif-based firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing and social media agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed clients' expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a mega-agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. It is laser-focused on achieving measurable results for clients. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

