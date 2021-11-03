Log in
Beyond Led Technology Launches Next-Generation Sky Downlight for Residential Homes and Commercial Businesses

11/03/2021 | 12:50am EDT
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - In the competitive LED market, being able to stand out from the crowd is essential for LED Technology providers. Understanding this importance, Beyond LED Technology offers residential and commercial properties the ability to create lighting that energizes and captivates indoor spaces unlike anything else on the market.

Founded in 2008, Beyond LED Technology manufactures and distributes a wide range of lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and specialty lighting needs. They pride themselves in being a lighting solutions provider by offering their clients a broad line of innovative and high-quality lighting products.

The latest product they have launched called The Sky Downlight creates authentic illusions of nature that trigger a genuine response of relaxation and well-being. Moreover, it is a quick and easy alternative to traditional window skylights. Science has proven that spending time in blue-enriched light can boost a person's mood, performance, and energy.

The downlight panel light is great for dental office lighting, spa, daycare, hospital lighting, waiting rooms, home lighting, office lighting, kitchen lighting, basements, closets, bathroom lighting, and more.

You can check out a video overview of their product below: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-9X0R10gWI

The sky downlight comes with 4 unique patterns in the box which can either be 12 inches round or square-shaped based on customers' preference. In addition, some of the other specs of the downlight include its ability to stay on for 50,000 active hours, up to 1200 lumens with dimmable and daylight white light. This latest addition is just the next stage in Beyond LED Technologies' continuous development of the products they offer. The company is always working on enhancing both residents' and patrons' experiences through their innovative technology.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8353/101821_343de20544330869_002.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8353/101821_343de20544330869_002full.jpg

MJ Noorani, Marketing Director at Beyond LED Technology said, "Beyond LED Technology is committed to offering a wider range of products to satisfy the needs of consumers and provide them with better, more personalized lighting experiences. Like all of our products, we envision this new line of skylight LED's to improve lives by bringing joy into homes and businesses worldwide."

For more information on Beyond LED Technology and its products, please check out their official website here.

Contact Details:
Company Name: Beyond LED Technology
Contact Person: MJ Noorani
Phone: 866-786-1117
Email: mj@beyondledtechnology.com
Company Website: https://theskydownlight.com/
City, Country: Atlanta, USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101821


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS