Beyond Pulse : Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

07/01/2021 | 09:01am EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Pulse (BP), creator of smart wearable educational technology developed to help coaches coach better with the soccer athlete at the center, has announced the formation of an Advisory Board.

"Our goal is to drive business growth with more sophistication and strategic direction."

The new board consists of experienced sports industry leaders who will provide strategic direction for Beyond Pulse's business, including elevating its growth in the sports wearable technology industry and furthering and refining its digital and content executions.

"We have assembled an exemplary group of business leaders to help take Beyond Pulse to the next level," said Marc-Andre Maillet, CEO and co-founder, Beyond Pulse. "With their collective experiences, our goal is to drive business growth with more sophistication and strategic direction."

The members of the new board include:

  • Barry McNeill, CEO Sportsology and Forbes Business Council Member – McNeill has extensive knowledge of the sports wearable technology industry having previously served as the Group Chief Operating Officer of Catapult Sports, as well as CEO for Catapult in its Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Now based in the UK, McNeill's career has been focused on establishing and building visionary technology and leveraging commercial scale and growth.
  • Yan Martin, Transformational Coach and Strategic Advisor – Based in Boston, MA, Martin is passionate about helping leaders cultivate healthy business cultures, strong teams and strategic brand building. Martin previously has served in various international roles at Reebok, including Global CMO, Head of Brand in Europe, and Vice-President of product and marketing for Reebok-CCM Hockey.
  • Claude Ruibal, Advisor in Sports Start-Ups, Digital Media and Content Creation – Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Ruibal brings a wealth of experience in creating solutions in content production, distribution and monetization across traditional and new digital and social platforms. Ruibal has broad relationships and an understanding of sports globally across leagues, teams, broadcasters, agencies, sponsors, event organizers, content creators and athletes.

About Beyond Pulse
Beyond Pulse creates smart wearable educational technology developed to help coaches coach better with the athlete at the center. Where most wearable sports technologies aim to improve player performance, Beyond Pulse is dedicated to improving the coach, while also empowering organizations to help develop coaches. Designed by coaches for coaches, Beyond Pulse exists to create a better youth sports culture, by helping coaches be better teachers and leaders. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2017, Beyond Pulse guides coaches in understanding the health and performance of their players, including key development indicators such as Heart Rate, Player Workload, Distance Covered, Speed, High Impact Sprints and Calories. The core strength of Beyond Pulse is the unique team of people who are both experts in their field and passionate about achieving the Beyond Pulse mission – to promote best practices in coaching education and youth development. The BP Smart Belt, affordable and easy-to-use, was developed for coaches, players, clubs and parents. For more information, visit https://beyondpulse.com/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-pulse-announces-formation-of-strategic-advisory-board-301323864.html

SOURCE Beyond Pulse


© PRNewswire 2021
