Beyond QR Codes: SpotMenus Releases New Menu Management and Analytics Capabilities

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle has released updates to its SpotMenus platform including Menu Performance Dashboards, an online shop for menu accessories, and an updated menu manager user experience to help restaurants and bars further streamline menu management and elevate the guest experience. These new capabilities further distinguish SpotMenus as a complete digital and physical menu management solution, rather than simply a QR code generator.



Menu Performance Dashboards offers restaurants visibility into how their digital menus are performing. Restaurants now have access to visualization of historical usage across all menus and all locations. This capability allows restaurant and bar operators to identify which menus are viewed most often by guests, see which days the most menu scans occur, and compare how different areas or locations of the restaurant are performing.

The SpotMenus Shop enables operators to order menu accessories and QR code signage directly from BrandMuscle without leaving the SpotMenus platform. The shop offers professional-quality point-of-sale marketing materials, QR code menus, and other menu-related accessories. Using the SpotMenus Shop makes ordering customized menu accessories incredibly simple, since digital menus and QR codes are already stored within the platform.

The menu manager has also been updated to provide a better user experience. Operators can now enjoy simple drag and drop capabilities when managing menus and gain increased visibility into menu groups. This update to the user interface makes it easier than ever to create different menus for different locations within an establishment.

“SpotMenus continues to go beyond QR codes with a holistic digital and physical menu platform,” said Richard Mendis, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandMuscle. “By introducing features like Menu Performance Dashboards, menu scheduling, menu groups, and waitlists and reservations, we are supporting restaurants and bars for a future where guests want to be able to access food and drink menus across several types of media, displays, and points of access. The convenience and cost savings of offering QR code menus has made them an integral long-term solution to complement physical menus. ”

To support continued pandemic recovery, BrandMuscle has made core elements of the SpotMenus platform free forever to all establishments, so that operators everywhere can experience the simplicity of managing all their digital and physical menus needs from a single platform. Learn more or get started at SpotMenus.com.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

About SpotMenus

SpotMenus is a digital menu management and beverage marketing platform, designed to help restaurants, bars, and other on-premise establishments of all sizes serve guests with digital menus across several types of media, displays, and points of access. The SpotMenus platform and QR code signs are in use at thousands of locations, providing guests with a convenient method for instantly viewing menus or joining waitlists on a personal mobile device without requiring registration or download. SpotMenus is also the only digital menu platform used by many of the largest alcohol, beverage, and food distributors and suppliers to gain analytical insights and support their customers with promotional menus and related services. To learn more about SpotMenus, visit https://www.spotmenus.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948d3138-a2dc-436c-8c02-c8eb59c1e081

Lori Alba VP of Marketing lori.alba@brandmuscle.com 216-454-2047