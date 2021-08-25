Beyond Type 1 : Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global diabetes nonprofit Beyond Type 1 was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 7. This year serves as the 50th celebratory running of the marathon. Beyond Type 1 will be among the more than 400 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world's most popular marathon.

Presented by Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care , this year's Beyond Type Run Team is made up of 50 runners living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) from 23 states and five countries. These individuals are raising awareness and funds for Type 1 diabetes as ambassadors for Beyond Type 1, showcasing how they live beyond their diagnoses and supporting crucial efforts and programs for others affected by this condition.

"We're thrilled to get the chance to assemble another incredible and inspiring team showing people with diabetes everywhere that anything is possible with this condition," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We're grateful for support from Dexcom and Tandem Diabetes Care and the opportunity to connect and inspire community members through Beyond Type Run."

Beyond Type 1 has taken three prior teams to the TCS New York City Marathon in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with a goal of inspiring individuals affected by diabetes all over the world. Not only does this year mark Beyond Type Run's return to the marathon in light of 2020's cancelation, but its largest team to date. This group is diligently training to take on 26.2 miles, sharing their stories in the process, and raising awareness for diabetes within their individual communities.

The team is also supported by shoe and apparel sponsors Asics and Rhone . Ultima will provide electrolyte replenishers. Team coaches sharing their expertise with runners will include diabetes health coach, author and longtime advocate Lauren Bongiorno, and Nate Checketts, CEO of Rhone, chairman of Beyond Type 1's board of directors and 2019 marathoner, both of whom also live with T1D.

"Supporting charitable causes and organizations is a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world's largest fundraising platforms," said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. "The marathon exemplifies the running community's spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the Beyond Type Run team and the positive impact they have made to their community."

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race's 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually. The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City. This year's marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. To learn more, visit beyondtype1.org.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

