BeyondTrust Names Industry Veteran Rob Spee as SVP of Global Channels

Rob Spee brings 25+ years of channel experience and industry leadership to BeyondTrust

New strategic addition to the sales leadership team will help further develop and execute a global partner strategy to support today’s diverse channels and partner business models

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that Rob Spee has been appointed SVP of Global Channels. He brings more than 25 years of experience leading successful channel organizations. Rob joins BeyondTrust from OutSystems where he was the RVP of Americas Channels, where he helped modernize the global partner strategy and partner ecosystem, including resellers, regional and global system integrators, MSPs and cloud providers.

“I am thrilled to have Rob join our team,” said Brent Thurrell, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “Rob is a seasoned executive with the skill, relationships and talent we need to drive our continued market leadership by executing on a global channel strategy. His vast experience will guide BeyondTrust and our global partners, providing the technical direction, sales alignment, business enablement, and the financial rewards that will assure them that BeyondTrust is a strategic and valued PAM partner.”

At BeyondTrust, Rob will lead the global channel strategy, with a focus on expanding market share through its global partner ecosystem. BeyondTrust will continue to build on its momentum in the channel and looking at how it engages and enables partners, utilizing intellectual property, and helping partners strategically and financially. These are attributes of a world-class channel framework and critical to BeyondTrust’s commitment to the channel.

“I joined BeyondTrust because we have a massive opportunity for channel growth within the organization with our best-in-class Privileged Access Management solutions,” said Spee. “I’m excited to lead the charge to modernize the partner program and be in alignment for where the future of channel is going.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

