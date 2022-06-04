Log in
Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

06/04/2022 | 10:35pm EDT
STORY: The company's suborbital joyride lasts about 10 minutes from liftoff to touchdown and hits an altitude of about 350,000 feet (106 km), treating passengers to a few moments of weightlessness before a descent back to Earth for a parachute landing.

It forms part on an ongoing effort by a handful of companies including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic that are striving to make space travel a reality.

Some of these companies, along with NASA, have touted such missions as a milestone in the expansion of privately funded space-based commerce, constituting what industry insiders call the "low-Earth orbit economy," or "LEO economy" for short.

The International Space Station (ISS) has hosted several wealthy space tourists over the years.

Analysts applauded Saturday's launch, the latest in a series of ambitious rocket-powered expeditions, for being bankrolled by private investment capital and wealthy passengers rather than taxpayer dollars, six decades after the dawn of the space age.


© Reuters 2022
