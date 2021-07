Bharat Biotech Concludes Final Analysis For Covaxin Efficacy From Phase 3 Clinical Trials

July 2 (Reuters) -

* BHARAT BIOTECH CONCLUDES FINAL ANALYSISFOR COVAXIN® EFFICACY FROM PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS

* BHARAT BIOTECH - EFFICACY ANALYSIS DEMONSTRATES COVAXIN TO BE 77.8% EFFECTIVE AGAINST SYMPTOMATIC COVID19

* BHARAT BIOTECH - EFFICACY ANALYSIS DEMONSTRATES COVAXIN TO BE 93.4% EFFECTIVE AGAINST SEVERE SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19

* BHARAT BIOTECH - EFFICACY DATA DEMONSTRATES COVAXIN TO BE 63.6% PROTECTION AGAINST ASYMPTOMATIC COVID-19

* BHARAT BIOTECH - EFFICACY DATA DEMONSTRATES COVAXIN TO BE 65.2% PROTECTION AGAINST THE SARS-COV-2, B.1.617.2 DELTA VARIANT