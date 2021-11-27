Log in
Bholdus successfully issued NFT on its blockchain

11/27/2021 | 01:23am EST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Bholdus’ key features - NFTs issuance - was fully developed on its Testnet platform, with the very 1st one being the project’s official logo. With this feature, users will be able to create their own NFTs from image, audio, or video files, which can be used for various applications within the Bholdus ecosystem.

Bholdus has been gradually perfecting its blockchain in accordance with the previously announced roadmap. This includes the creation of its own digital asset, Staking implementation, Cross-chain connection with Binance Smart Chain, and Smart Contract audit and verification by CertiK. Additionally, the project is also in the process of building Alpha Masternodes to prepare for the Mainnet launch in December 2021.

For Bholdus, NFT issuance is an integral part of its roadmap as NFTs can represent real-world assets, open doors for individuals as well as small & medium enterprises to access new funding channels in the DeFi space.

Currently, NFT issuance feature is a trending topic among worldwide Crypto community. Multiple DeFi communities and influencers around the world have simultaneously posted and excitingly discussed this topic. Many big names even changed their Twitter avatars into NFTs.

According to a report by Brand Essence Research, the global NFT market has increased by 328% in total transaction volume from the first half of 2021 to the 3rd quarter. North America is expected to dominate the global NFT industry with the highest proportion of transactions, and the development of digital art has also been increasing. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in the global NFT industry due to numerous advancements and the launch of a wide range of NFT collections.

This further shows the global community's interest in NFTs, as well as the growing potential that Bholdus can benefit from this field. BHO tokens will be used to pay fees for NFT transactions, creation and exchange in the vibrant ecosystem of the project in particular, and in the booming NFT market in general.

Follow Bholdus on: 

- Website: http://bholdus.com 

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/bholdus 

- Facebook: https://fb.com/bholdus 

- Telegram News Global: https://t.me/Bholdus 

- Telegram Chat Global: https://t.me/Bholdus_ENcommunity 

Media contact:

Phuc Nguyen (Mr) – Phuc.Nguyen@Bholdus.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2468c7df-07c4-4015-8018-e524817f0418


First NFT Logo on Bholdus chain

First NFT Logo on Bholdus chain

© GlobeNewswire 2021
