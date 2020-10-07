Bicameral Letter to DOL Re: Smithfield

Congress of the United States

Washington, D.C. 20515

October 5, 2020

The Honorable Eugene Scalia

Secretary

U.S. Department of Labor

200 Constitution Ave NW

Washington DC 20210

Dear Secretary Scalia:

We are writing regarding the involvement of the Department of Labor (DOL) with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) site visit memorandum and recommendations to the Smithfield Foods Sioux Falls Pork Plant (Smithfield) during April 2020.

As you may know, in response to a major COVID-19outbreak at Smithfield, the South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) requested CDC assistance in the form of an Epi-Aid in order to

develop recommendations to reduce transmission of COVID-19 among the plant's workers. The CDC and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) conducted several in-personvisits to Smithfield in April of this year, and on April 22, 2020, the CDC issued a site visit memorandum and recommendations to Smithfield to help reduce COVID-19infections among its employees.1 After it came to our attention that CDC issued a Version 1 of this document before issuing Version 2 on April 22, 2020, Representative Adams requested-andNIOSH recently provided-acopy of Version 1.2 The date on Version 1 was April 21, 2020, one day before Version 2 was issued.

According to NIOSH's responses to the Committee on Education and Labor's requests, Version 1 was cleared internally by two task forces within the CDC team before CDC subsequently replaced it with Version 2.3 A comparison of the two versions shows several differences, including phrases like "if feasible," "consider," and "if possible" that appear to weaken the recommendations.

CDC Director Redfield has informed Senator Baldwin that his office was in contact with DOL about the Smithfield outbreak during the time that CDC was working on their site visit memorandum. In order to better understand the reasons and process behind the changes from Version 1 and Version 2, and DOL's role in those changes, please provide the following answers and information:

1. Copies of all emails, attachments, and other communications between DOL and CDC or the Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding any version of the site visit