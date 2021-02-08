Biden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025 -CBO

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's
proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by June 2025
would reduce employment by 1.4 million jobs that year and
increase the U.S. budget deficit by $54 billion over the 10
years from 2021 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office said on
Monday.
In its cost assessment of Biden's "Raise the Wage Act of
2021," the non-partisan legislative budget referee agency said
that the minimum wage increase also would lift 900,000 Americans
out of poverty in 2025.
The CBO said the wage increase proposal would increase, on
net the cumulative pay of affected people by $333 billion over
the 2021-2031 period but noted that this represented an
increased labor cost for firms employing them.
"That net increase would result from higher pay ($509
billion) for people who were employed at higher hourly wages
under the bill, offset by lower pay ($175 billion) because of
reduced employment under the bill," CBO said in its assessment.
The CBO said the increase to the budget deficit would come
as federal spending rose due to higher prices for goods and
services as a result of the wage increase. The changes also
would lead to increased spending on some programs, such as
unemployment compensation and reduced outlays on others, such as
nutrition aid. Federal revenue on net would rise, it said.
Republicans in Congress have argued against the increase as
an undue burden on businesses that would reduce employment.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on
Monday that the Senate's parliamentarian had yet to make a
decision whether or not the proposal could be included in
Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which is
"still working its way through the process in Congress."
Biden said in an interview with the CBS Evening News
released on Friday that he did not expect the $15 minimum wage
proposal to be included in the COVID-19 package due to Senate
rules governing budget procedures.
Psaki added on Monday: "The president remains firmly
committed to raising the minimum wage to $15, that's why he put
it in his first legislative proposal and...he believes that any
American who is working a full-time job trying to make ends meet
should not be at the poverty level."
(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal, Editing by
Franklin Paul and Andrea Ricci)