March 12 (Reuters) -

* BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES SWEEPING PROTECTIONS FOR UP TO 16 MILLION ACRES OF LAND AND WATER IN ALASKA - STATEMENT

* U.S. WITHDRAWING 2.8 MILLION ACRES OF BEAUFORT SEA IN ARCTIC OCEAN NEARSHORE IN NATIONAL PETROLEUM RESERVE-ALASKA AS OFF LIMITS FOR FUTURE OIL, GAS LEASING- STATEMENT

* U.S. INTERIOR DEPARTMENT ALSO INITIATING RULEMAKING TO ESTABLISH MAXIMUM PROTECTION FOR ECOLOGICALLY SENSITIVE, DESIGNATED SPECIAL AREAS IN THE NPR-A - STATEMENT