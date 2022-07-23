Biden COVID symptoms improving -physician

Dr. Kevin O'Connor on Saturday said Biden is experiencing a sore throat, runny nose, a loose cough and body aches, calling them "less troublesome" symptoms.

The 79-year-old president tested positive for COVID on Thursday and was given the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.

O'Connor says Biden most likely has the highly contagious BA5. variant which is sweeping across the United States.

Since his diagnosis, the White House has highlighted the President's ability to work through his illness.

"I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done."

Biden's team released this video on Thursday, where he reiterated that he was fully vaccinated and had both of his boosters.

On Friday, he met with members of his economic team virtually.

"Let me begin by apologizing for my voice, I feel much better than I sound."